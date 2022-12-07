Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,242 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TransUnion by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 196,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TransUnion by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $120.36.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

