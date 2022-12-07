Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 19,877 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,364,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after buying an additional 894,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 865,977 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 597.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 951,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 815,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 128.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 335,240 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

