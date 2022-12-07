Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 4,250 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

Huntsman stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

