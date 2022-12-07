Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 894 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

