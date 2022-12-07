Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

AES Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE AES opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.61.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.