Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 17,439 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,078.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 961.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after buying an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,071.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,590,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,574,000 after buying an additional 12,429,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 992.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,296,000 after buying an additional 11,371,541 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $153.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

