Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 2,085 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,179 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 344.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$90.70.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.2 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$50.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.04. The stock has a market cap of C$59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$45.26 and a 52-week high of C$74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

