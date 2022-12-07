Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 2,784 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NetEase by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 28.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 16.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 600,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after acquiring an additional 85,808 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 25.3% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $108.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

