Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 3,575 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,142 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,467,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,379,000 after purchasing an additional 621,640 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,654,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,454,000 after purchasing an additional 181,445 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $49.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.09.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

