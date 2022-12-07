Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 4,253 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,222 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 1.9 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current year.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($74.74) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($50.53) to €45.00 ($47.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

