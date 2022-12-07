Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 6,730 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 21.7% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,876,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,828,000 after acquiring an additional 512,021 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 27.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,238,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,553,000 after acquiring an additional 481,408 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 109.78%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

