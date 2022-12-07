Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.70%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

