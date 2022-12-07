Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

