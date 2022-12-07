Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Globant by 36.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Globant by 16.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB stock opened at $171.71 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $324.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Globant

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.