Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 169.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $62.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

