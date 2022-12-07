Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487,193 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,025,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NOV by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $44,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE NOV opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.57 and a beta of 1.86. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66.
NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.89%.
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
