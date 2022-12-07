Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,287,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 321,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,455 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.84. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

