Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.33. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $263,460.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $263,460.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,788 shares of company stock worth $6,067,739. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

