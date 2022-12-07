Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Rollins by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $333,809.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,895,089. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROL opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $43.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

