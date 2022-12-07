Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $542,000 Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 39.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Trading Down 0.8 %

BCE stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 114.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

