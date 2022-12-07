Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $544,000 Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,341 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 40.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 26.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 44,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at $42,317,120.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,919,083 shares of company stock worth $16,852,011. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

