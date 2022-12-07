Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RH. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $1,252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of RH by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $512,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of RH by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 40.7% during the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,537. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Stock Down 0.7 %

RH stock opened at $259.04 on Wednesday. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $658.51. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered RH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $328.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.94.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

