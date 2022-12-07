Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $553,000 Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Elastic to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.53.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.02. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $130.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

