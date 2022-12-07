Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $590,000 Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 34.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

NYSE:RRC opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

