Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $591,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 395.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 91.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Kohl’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.