Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $591,000 Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

