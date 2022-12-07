Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,803,000 after purchasing an additional 691,135 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,181,000 after purchasing an additional 340,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,351,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,071 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,146,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,880,000 after purchasing an additional 341,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI opened at $114.17 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $122.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

