Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 163.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $178,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $140.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.14.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

