Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIB. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 231.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 59.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 795.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 11.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.05.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.19. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $89.11.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

