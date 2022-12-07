Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 126.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.46.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.