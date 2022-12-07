Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Woodward by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWD. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

