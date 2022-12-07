Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,269 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun Price Performance

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,458,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 244,793 shares of company stock valued at $7,358,148 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.24 and a beta of 2.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

