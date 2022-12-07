Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC opened at $312.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $442.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

