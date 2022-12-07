Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,178 shares in the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,432,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.67.

NYSE:RNR opened at $188.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $189.77.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -4.74%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

