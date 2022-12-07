Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,213 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Snap by 18.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Snap by 31.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 395,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Snap by 134.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 40.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 73,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Snap to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snap to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Snap Trading Down 6.7 %

SNAP opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $54.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $495,548.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $495,548.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $58,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,353,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,973,549.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.