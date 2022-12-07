Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,954 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 207,000.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

