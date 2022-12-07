Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 3,756 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

