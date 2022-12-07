Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases New Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in KBR by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 173,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in KBR by 17.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 5.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of KBR opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

