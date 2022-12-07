Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Canon by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,532,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Canon by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,333,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,410,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 55,482 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Canon by 6.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 42,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Canon by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after buying an additional 121,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

CAJ opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. Canon Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Canon had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAJ shares. StockNews.com cut Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Macquarie cut Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

