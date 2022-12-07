Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Syneos Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after purchasing an additional 723,812 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Syneos Health by 39.1% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,002,000 after purchasing an additional 663,152 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $46,487,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 23.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,411,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,175,000 after purchasing an additional 267,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Syneos Health Stock Down 1.5 %

Syneos Health Company Profile

Shares of SYNH opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.69. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $104.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.20.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

