Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after acquiring an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,779,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,113,000 after acquiring an additional 86,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems to $25.60 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

