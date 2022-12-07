Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 22.6% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

GoDaddy Trading Down 2.5 %

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,478 shares of company stock valued at $488,911. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.