Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,982,000 after acquiring an additional 54,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 222,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.57.

NYSE:MTN opened at $246.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.56. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $348.42.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

