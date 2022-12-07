Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,929,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.65.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

