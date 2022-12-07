Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 23,907 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Natixis bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $487,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Seeyond grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.7% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 110,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 81,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.5 %

HST opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.23. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.