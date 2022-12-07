Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 3,158 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,975,000 after purchasing an additional 110,088 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,736,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,280,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average is $78.96. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

