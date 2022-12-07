Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 3,986 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $456,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $233,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 10.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.55%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Articles

