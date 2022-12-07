Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 401 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,407,000 after acquiring an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 435,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,852,000 after acquiring an additional 58,846 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $2,153,248.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,268,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,242,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.34, for a total transaction of $745,521.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,265,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,086,138.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,248.99. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,268,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,242,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,321 shares of company stock valued at $23,941,385. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MORN opened at $235.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.21 and its 200 day moving average is $236.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $350.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MORN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

