Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 5,125 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Hasbro Trading Down 4.2 %

HAS opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.