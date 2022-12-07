Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 781 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $157.99 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $173.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.86.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.69.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

